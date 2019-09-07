Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce sales of $11.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.21 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $11.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $51.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.31 million, with estimates ranging from $40.77 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.43. 597,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $87.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.28.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,459,187. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

