Amoveo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $93.34 or 0.00900111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $33.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.04090401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,588 coins and its circulating supply is 65,783 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

