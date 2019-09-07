AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. 937,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,645. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,569 shares of company stock worth $14,004,235 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

