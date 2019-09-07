Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,772. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

