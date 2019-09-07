American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMWD. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.60.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

