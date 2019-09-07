American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $240.00 at Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $236.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.87.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,701 shares of company stock worth $29,987,284. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

