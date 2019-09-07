American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,698. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.