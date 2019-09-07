Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,600.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,250.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,833.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,834.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,830.86. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.