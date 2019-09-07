AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.25

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and traded as high as $74.80. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 36,865 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

