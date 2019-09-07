Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.14

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 467787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.24. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Altus Strategies Company Profile (LON:ALS)

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.