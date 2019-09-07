Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 45011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $788,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.08.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

