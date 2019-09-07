Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $614,589.00 and $46,417.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

