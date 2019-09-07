Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,403.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,783 shares of company stock worth $4,523,245 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.45 on Friday, reaching $1,204.93. 1,004,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,394. The company has a market cap of $839.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

