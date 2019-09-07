Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 27,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.