Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 183,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.52%.

In related news, Director Wilson M. Torrence acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $602,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

