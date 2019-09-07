Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.70.

ATD.B traded up C$2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.42. 1,177,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$81.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$60.03 and a one year high of C$88.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

