Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.46 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003564 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Algorand has a market capitalization of $115.26 million and $60.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 2,839,171,382 coins and its circulating supply is 307,899,539 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.