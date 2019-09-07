Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.75. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 10,251 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

