Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 971,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,907. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

