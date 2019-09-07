ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $6.49. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 136,689 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

