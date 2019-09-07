AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726,983 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 8,252,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,190. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

