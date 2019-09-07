Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 490,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,569. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.