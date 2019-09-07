Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.84.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $78.63 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $147.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

