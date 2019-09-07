Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.30. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

