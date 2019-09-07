Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $58.23 million and $36.60 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, FCoin and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 327,917,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,096,827 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX, LATOKEN, HADAX, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Liqui, Crex24, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BigONE, Koinex, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, OKEx, Zebpay, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

