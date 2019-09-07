AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $1.95. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 73,684 shares.

AEZS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.17.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

