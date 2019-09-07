AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $1.95. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 73,684 shares.
AEZS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.