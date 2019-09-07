Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) Stake Lifted by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,105 shares during the quarter. Aerohive Networks makes up 3.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Aerohive Networks worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 7,381.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 336,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIVE remained flat at $$4.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerohive Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Aerohive Networks Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

