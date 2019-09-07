Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.43.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.94. 1,843,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,472. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

