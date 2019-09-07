adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €262.20 ($304.88).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €278.90 ($324.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €271.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €248.92. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

