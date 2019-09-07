Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $53.50

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.85, but opened at $53.50. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 11,248,310 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,844 shares of company stock worth $7,528,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

