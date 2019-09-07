Absolute (ABS) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $34,814.00 and $3,044.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00802588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00232458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003638 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011295 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,314,663 coins and its circulating supply is 12,782,179 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.