ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. ABM Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,248. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

In other ABM Industries news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $318,815.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,904 shares of company stock worth $806,797. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

