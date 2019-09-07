Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $12.28. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 648.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 36.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

