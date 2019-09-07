92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Shares Down 20%

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 311,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 377,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

92 Resources Company Profile (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

