$89.26 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report $89.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the lowest is $87.53 million. FB Financial reported sales of $87.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $349.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.35 million to $354.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $368.00 million, with estimates ranging from $353.20 million to $384.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FB Financial by 3,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 223,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FB Financial by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 470,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. 25,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,819. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

