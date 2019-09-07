$88.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce $88.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $346.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $358.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $354.03 million, with estimates ranging from $333.40 million to $387.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

RNGR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 4,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

