84,354 Shares in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 84,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 223.6% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 127,673 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 170.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 131,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 4,434,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,295.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

