7,968 Shares in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 212,498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evergy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

