$79.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post $79.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.15 million and the lowest is $74.10 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $135.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $307.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $315.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $335.30 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $351.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,661 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 69.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 45.6% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 705,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,950. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 62.27, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.