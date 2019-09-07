778 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of TM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

