$707.44 Million in Sales Expected for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) will post $707.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $723.68 million. Comfort Systems USA reported sales of $594.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,980. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,159,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,245. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

