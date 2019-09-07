$643.19 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to report $643.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.70 million and the highest is $651.79 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $619.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

SIX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,545. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.