$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to report $590,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $670,000.00. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year sales of $6.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 155.55% and a negative net margin of 406.97%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

TLC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

