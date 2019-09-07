51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given 51job an industry rank of 249 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JOBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 51job from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

JOBS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. 51job has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.60.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. 51job had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in 51job in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in 51job by 474.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 51job by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

