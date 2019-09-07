42,788 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 99.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Paylocity by 984.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,691,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $50,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 189,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

