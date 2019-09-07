4,106 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 1,850 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.45 per share, with a total value of $176,582.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sunil Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,850 shares of company stock worth $855,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 276,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,546. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.