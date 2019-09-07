3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,485. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

