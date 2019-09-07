360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 8.7%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.47, 229,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 240,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Several research firms have commented on QFIN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.
About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
