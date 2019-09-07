360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 8.7%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.47, 229,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 240,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research firms have commented on QFIN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. TT International purchased a new stake in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,047,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.