$3.47 EPS Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $16.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.