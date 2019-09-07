2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302 in the last 90 days. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in 2U by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

TWOU traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.55. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

